Britney Spears speaks out on NYT documentary: 'I was embarrassed by the light they put me in'

Britney Spears is directly addressing the explosive New York Times Presents documentary about her life for the first time.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a minute-long clip of herself dancing to Aerosmith's "Crazy," along with a lengthy caption revealing that she has not seen Samantha Stark's documentary film, Framing Britney Spears, in its entirety, but was "embarrassed" by what she did see of it.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" Spears wrote. "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!"

Released in February, and inspired by the #FreeBritney movement protesting the pop star's ongoing conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, who controls her estate, the documentary ignited a global conversation about the way the media treated female celebrities throughout the '90s and early '00s.

In her post on Thursday, Spears said she's been "judged" by the media her whole life.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" Spears began. "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"

She added, "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!"

In February, the singer seemed to address the documentary indirectly in a post reminiscing about a New Year's performance in 2017.

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!" she wrote. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"

Since Framing Britney Spears' release, many female celebrities like Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, and Dua Lipa have supported Spears and shared their own experiences living under constant media scrutiny.

Spears has recently attempted to remove her father as her conservator. In a legal filing obtained by PEOPLE on March 25, the 39-year-old "requested the resignation" of her father as her permanent conservator in the hopes that her current, temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery may take over.