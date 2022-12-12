Britney Spears and Dolly Parton scripts among 2022 Black List of hot unproduced projects

Country icon Dolly Parton's rise to fame and pop star Britney Spears' life and conservatorship battle are among the subjects explored by this year's Black List of popular unproduced scripts making the rounds in Hollywood.

The list was compiled from the suggestions of more than 300 film executives, who contributed up to 10 feature-length screenplays written in or uniquely associated with 2022 that have not yet begun principal photography. Founded by Franklin Leonard, the annual compilation highlights and ranks the "most-liked scripts"; this year scripts had to receive at least six mentions to make the cut.

The Parton screenplay, Dumb Blonde, hails from Todd Bartels and Lou Howe and tracks the country superstar's origin story and climb through the male-dominated music scene in 1960s Nashville. The Spears script, It's Britney, Bitch, is by Cerina Aragones and is described as a "dramatic and musical character study" of the pop sensation, "leading up to her very public unraveling at a Tarzana hair salon, and her recent courtroom victory to win her freedom back."

Britney Spears; Dolly Parton Britney Spears; Dolly Parton | Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Parton and Spears aren't the only notable figures to inspire this year's selections: Scripts about Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps (Resurfaced), football player and sports commentator John Madden (Madden), and magician and escape artist Harry Houdini (The Boy Houdini) also made the list. There's also It's a Wonderful Story, by Alexandra Tran, which tackles the making of Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life and how World War II shaped the timeless classic.

Topping the list of 70-plus screenplays is Catherine Schetina's Pure; it follows Hannah, a woman "obsessed with food purity," whose trip to her sister's destination wedding "descends into madness when she contracts a mysterious foodborne illness that threatens to destroy her from within." Pure received 25 mentions.

Some of the scripts featured on previous installments of the Black List that have gone on to get made include the Oscar-winning titles Spotlight, Argo, Slumdog Millionaire, and Whiplash. Others include The Social Network, Adventureland, and In Bruges, plus the recent King Richard, Promising Young Woman, and Don't Worry Darling.

See the full list of 2022 Black List scripts here.