Britney Spears shuts down a potential biopic: 'Dude I'm not dead'

Don't expect a Britney Spears biopic to sing and dance its way into cinemas anytime soon.

The "...Baby One More Time" singer officially shut down any potential movie speculation — at least during her lifetime — as part of a lengthy Instagram caption on Tuesday.

"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life," she wrote. "Dude I'm not dead !!!"

"I want to play a real person and I think, for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears," Brown said on the show. "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me."

The actress, who became an overnight sensation as a child as Stranger Things' superpowered protagonist Eleven, said that she could sympathize Spears' quick ascent to superstardom.

Britney Spears Britney Spears shuts down a potential biopic | Credit: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

"Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger — I mean, same thing with you," Brown told Drew Barrymore. "I see the scramble for words [during interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

If did ever decide to change her mind, Spears wouldn't be the first person to release a biopic while they were still alive After all, her "Hold Me Closer" duet partner Elton John released his own film, titled Rocketman, to critical acclaim back in 2019.

For now, however, it appears that any Spears' fans waiting on a movie about the star will have to settle for watching her music videos instead.

