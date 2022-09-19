British TV network airs The Emoji Movie instead of Queen's funeral
Although Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is projected to be one of the most viewed events around the world, one British network has opted for counter-programming.
Channel 5 is the only major broadcaster in the country not airing something related to the queen (Channel 4 aired a documentary about the coronation while others aired the funeral), instead offering options for children. During the actual funeral, The Emoji Movie was on, to be followed by Stuart Little, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, and Sing.
The day of the funeral is a national holiday/day of mourning in the United Kingdom, so it makes sense one TV station would want to give a viewing option to children home from school. But it's particularly amusing that they would choose The Emoji Movie of all things.
The 2017 film, which featured the voice talents of T.J. Miller, James Corden, and Patrick Stewart among others, was generally not well-received, at one time earning a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was named the worst picture of the year at the 2018 Razzie Awards.
EW critic Darren Franich gave the film an F rating and noted that watching it was "like staring into an existential abyss."
But British viewers were generally amused by the choice, tweeting out photos of themselves watching the film and making jokes about Prince Louis, William and Kate's son who stayed home from the funeral, tuning in.
Channel 5 does air children's content every morning, but they're mostly known for their amalgam of programming, including original dramas, soaps, music and royal documentaries.
Of course, if you'd still prefer to watch the funeral, there's no shortage of options.
