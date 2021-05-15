S-C-A-R-Y: Bring It On slasher-movie sequel coming to Syfy

Bring It On Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Ready? OK! After Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack, how 'bout we do one where they all get whacked? Gooooo Syfy!

Alright, look, we're not cheerleaders, so we'll give it to you straight: A slasher-movie Bring It On sequel is coming to Syfy next year. The original movie, tentatively titled Bring It On: Halloween, will follow an embattled cheerleading squad "held down by restrictive rules" who seek "the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals," according to a press release. But "when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves." Intriguing!

The original Bring It On, which follows an elite high school cheerleading squad, was released in 2000 and helped launch Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union to stardom. It also spawned a series of five direct-to-video sequels (so far) starting with Bring It On Again in 2004, with the most recent being 2017's Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack. (What, did you think we made that up for the sake of the rhyme?)

While none of the sequels have featured the original cast, Dunst did say she'd be on board for another Bring It On movie... so, you know, get her agent on the phone, Syfy!

Written by Rebekah McKendry and (EW alum) Dana Schwartz, Bring It On: Halloween is set to debut in 2022.

