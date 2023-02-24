Brie Larson says The Marvels costar Iman Vellani is 'the future'

The superhero star tells EW that one of the reasons she wanted to play Captain Marvel was because of her relationship with the younger Ms. Marvel, which they now get to depict on screen.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson may play one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she's not afraid to admit the shining potential of the next generation. Following her brief cameo in the Ms. Marvel season finale, Larson will team up with that show's star, Iman Vellani, for the The Marvels later this year.

When EW recently caught up with Larson about her Super Bowl commercial and more, she had nothing but praise for Vellani.

"Iman is the future," Larson tells EW. "She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and castmate. I'm so excited for her success and I'm so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants. She's one of my favorite people on this earth."

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel are set to unite in 'The Marvels' | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios; Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige agrees wholeheartedly with Larson's assessment of Vellani's star power, telling EW in a recent interview that the 20-year-old actress "essentially steals The Marvels."

In both Marvel comics and the MCU, Kamala Khan (a.k.a Ms. Marvel) is inspired to become a superhero because of her role model, Captain Marvel (a.k.a Carol Danvers). In the pages of Marvel comics, Kamala and Carol's relationship then blossoms as they work together as members of the Avengers and defenders of Earth. With The Marvels, Larson and Vellani finally get to bring that relationship to the screen.

"A huge part of why I wanted to play Captain Marvel was because of Ms. Marvel and what that meant," Larson says. "To see that character realized by such a brilliant human with so much potential is just a really exciting thing."

Carol Danvers and Kamala 29681221 on the cover of 'Ms. Marvel' #17 Carol Danvers and Kamala 29681221 on the cover of 'Ms. Marvel' #17 | Credit: Marvel Comics

But even though Larson has been part of the MCU since her 2019 solo film, she hasn't felt like she's had to impart much wisdom to her younger costar.

"I feel like the big joke is always that you're being schooled by people younger than you," Larson says with a laugh. "So I'm sure there are ways that I've been able to be of service to her, but also at the same time, she teaches me so much every single day. I'm just grateful for her friendship."

In addition to Vellani's Kamala and Larson's Carol, The Marvels stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, following her debut in WandaVision. The movie is set to hit theaters Nov. 10.

Related content: