Brie Larson joins Fast & Furious 10

Brie Larson is joining the Fast family.

Vin Diesel announced Larson's addition to the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 movie in an Instagram post Saturday, teasing that her character will be "timeless" and "profound."

"Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'that's Captain Marvel.' Clearly there is love and laughter in this image," Diesel, beloved for his role as Dominic Toretto in the film franchise, wrote. "What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10."

Diesel continued, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

EW reached out to reps for Larson and Universal Pictures for comment.

As for Larson, the Captain Marvel star has been manifesting the role. During an interview with Uproxx in February timed to her Super Bowl Nissan commercial, Larson revealed it was "100 percent" a dream of hers to be in a Fast & Furious film.

"Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie," Larson said. "I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun. And they've made me appreciate cars. And it's something that should be appreciated. They're incredible. So of course, please."

