Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Annie Mumolo, and the pop trio came together for a new voting PSA.

"I only have a few minutes — I'm in the middle of getting my jet license," McCarthy joked at the top of the clip, before Mumolo urged everyone to get a mammogram and expressed interest in raising a chicken.

"Oh, you should get one of those indoor chickens. They're the same as outdoor chickens, you just keep them inside. It's a very L.A. thing," Rudolph responded, just before her dogs let all hell break loose in the background. (She also revealed that she renewed her passport so she can travel to... Harrisburg.)

Wiig's big 2021 resolution is to try "dry shampoo," though Byrne plans to take it a step further: "I'm going to stop washing my hair, and I'm going to stop washing my body, and just roll the dice."

The gang then brought out Wilson Phillips — the pop group made an epic musical cameo in the closing moments of the blockbuster comedy — who urged the women to register to vote.

"Is this something we should do now, or should we...," Wiig asked, as Mumolo finished her thought with a reference to the iconic song the ladies sing in the film: "...hold on for one more day?"

"No, no, no, no, definitely do not hold on for one more day!" the trio sang back.

BRIDESMAIDS, from left: Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Maya Rudol The 'Bridesmaids' cast | Credit: Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

The Bridesmaids 10-year reunion debuted as part of an initiative for the nonpartisan "I am a voter" organization, which is dedicated to "creating a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement," according to its Instagram page.

EW previously gathered the cast and director Paul Feig for an oral history of the film, in which Rudolph expressed genuine surprise over its mammoth success — including its pair of Oscar nominations (one for McCarthy, the other for Wiig and Mumolo's script) and $288 million global box office haul.

"By that point, I'd been so trained for disappointment in comedy that… it just didn't occur to me that it would actually be a hit," she said. "But the feeling was we were all laughing at each other and we were all supporting each other. That's kind of all that mattered. That is sort of the dream."

Kemper added, "It felt like you were at camp. You were making a movie with your friends. I'm not saying that you can't have a special bond with a man, but the female bond felt very unique. It felt powerful."

Watch the Bridesmaids cast (and Wilson Phillips!) reunite above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Lost Symbol star Ashley Zukerman is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.