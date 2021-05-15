Melissa McCarthy and more celebrate 10 years with Bridesmaids: 'I’d marry you all over again'

Bridesmaids type Movie genre Comedy

It's been a whole decade since Bridesmaids came into our lives, and of course, the only way to truly celebrate a milestone anniversary is with a heartfelt Instagram post.

That's how Melissa McCarthy, Judd Apatow, and more marked the film's tenth anniversary on Friday, anyway. The actress posted three throwback photos from the set of the Paul Feig-directed comedy, writing, "Who knew the recipe for joy would involve vomit, a carpal tunnel glove and a kangol hat. Happy 10 year anniversary Bridesmaids!!! I'd marry you all over again."

Written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Bridesmaids hit theaters on May 13, 2011. Wiig also starred as Annie, a down-on-her-luck baker who agrees to be the maid of honor for her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) and soon clashes with Lillian's wealthy friend Helen (Rose Byrne). The film also stars McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Ellie Kemper as the other bridesmaids at Lillian's wedding.

Apatow, who produced the film, shared another old photo of the bridesmaids together, writing, "Looking through the files. Finding some great ones."

Director Feig, meanwhile, got a little more emotional. "Exactly 10 years ago, these two amazing people let me direct their brilliant script and it came out in theaters," he wrote alongside a photo with Wiig and Mumolo. "I will forever be indebted to them, @juddapatow and our amazing cast for one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. I love you all."

And Mumolo shared a photo of an old draft of the screenplay (apparently then titled Honored), writing, "Spring cleaning led to a weird happenstance!! I opened a box to find our first Bridesmaids table read draft, the cards from our "story wall" and PAGES of mad scribblings that reveal....my process???"

"Now I know why I started therapy at the outset of this journey," she added. "This was far from our first draft. And even further from our last. But it sure smacked me upside the head when I saw it!"

Bridesmaids became a smash hit with critics and audiences upon release, and is viewed as a milestone for women in onscreen comedy. As EW's Leah Greenblatt wrote in a 2019 retrospective piece on the film, "Bridesmaids was a movie that refused in almost every way to adhere to the conventions of Hollywood — not only in its left-field casting and wildly scatological script, but in the very idea of what a female-driven comedy could be." And that's perhaps the greatest honor of all.

