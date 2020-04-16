Exclusive: Driveways director reflects on one of Brian Dennehy's final roles

Image zoom Richard Hutchings

Andrew Ahn cried when he read the screenplay for Driveways, but he didn't know he had a movie on his hands until Brian Dennehy came aboard.

"I was approached by the producer, Joe Pirro, about the project," Ahn recalls over the phone with EW. "He had been working with the writers, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, on the script for a little while. He saw this quality in their writing that he felt mirrored my priorities as a director. The script was so human and the respect for the characters was at this level that you don't really see in screenplays very often."

Driveways, out on VOD this May 7, tells the story of 8-year-old Cody, who goes with her mother, Kathy (Hong Chau of HBO's Watchmen), to his late aunt's house. As Kathy cleans the place in hopes of selling it, Cody forms a friendship with Del, a veteran of the Korean War and a widower who lives next door. It's a story about "living a good life" and "this question of regret," Ahn says. With Dennehy, a Tony- and Golden Globe-winning veteran of the stage and screen for the past five decades, onboard, the indie film felt more real. It now also marks one of Dennehy's final performances.

The actor died at the age of 81 on Wednesday night in his Connecticut home, surrounded by wife Jennifer Arnott and son Cormac Dennehy. "I think everybody's just in shock," Ahn says, having spoken with a number of the cast and crew about Dennehy's passing. "Even though he was older, he just had this spirit on set that made you feel like he was gonna stay alive forever. He's just such a presence."

In memory of Dennehy, Ahn shared memories with EW of the actor from shooting Driveways in 2018, as well as snapshots of their time on set.

ANDREW AHN: "My first thoughts are really about his family. I'm worried and concerned for them. We had really gotten to know Brian's wife, Jen, they invited us to their home in Connecticut to view costume fittings. I got to spend time with them and eat lunch. I'm thinking a lot about them. I'm just so glad that I got the chance to work with him, I'm happy that people are recognizing his work throughout his career. I'm glad that Driveways will come out so that people can see that he continued to give amazing performances throughout his career. He was still so passionate about it. It's tough. I'll say, as the director of the film, I have been on phone calls and texting and emailing members of the cast and crew. I just want to make sure that we honor Brian in the way that he really deserves.

I read the screenplay [for Driveways] and just cried. I immediately wanted to do it, and the question became, who's gonna play Del? I think it was so obvious that the best choice for the role was Brian. That character, he's so bottled up and he has this imposing physical presence but by the end of the film is so vulnerable. That's something that Brian is so good at. He's such an imposing physical presence but then is such a softy. I just knew that he would be the right person for this. When we sent out the offer and he said that he was interested and wanted to talk with me, I was so thrilled. When I met him, he was such a fun guy. He loved to talk and tell stories, hear stories. It was such a joy. So, when he said yes to the project, I knew that we had a movie. This would be great because Brian Dennehy was going to be in it.

I remember when we started talking about Brian, my writers mentioned they had seen him on Broadway. I found a DVD copy of his performance in Death of a Salesman. You could just see this tortured soul in his depiction of Willy Loman and I knew that he had that layer, that emotional vulnerability hiding underneath a tough exterior. Talking to him, he's such a jokester. He's so funny, so witty, never missed the opportunity for a punchline. I think he had this quality of really being open and you just felt comfortable with him. When I was going to meet him in person for the first time, I was a little nervous. Maybe he would just be this tough and gruff guy. But he loved just sitting, chatting with me. We chatted for two hours about the film, about my life. I think he really understood that this art form is super collaborative, and he wanted to enjoy the company of his collaborators.

It was so fun on set because Brian was so feisty. He had a lot of questions about the character. He had a lot of thoughts about Del's life. We were constantly talking, and that was really exciting for me because Brian's won Tony Awards and has had this amazing career. He could've shown up to our set and phoned it in. But I could tell by the way he was engaging with me and engaging with the other actors that he really cared about this. He was really invested. He wanted to do his best work and that, to me, was such a blessing that he still wanted to give it his all — even after he's proven himself and had this already fulfilling career.

There's a scene in the film where Del has to tell Cody that he's moving to Seattle at the end of the summer. I remember we filmed Brian's coverage first and then we shot Lucas' coverage. Afterward, Brian came up to me and said, 'Hey, the kid was so good and he's given me some ideas. I'm really inspired. Do you mind if we try that again? I'd love to get another take.' I thought it was so cool and so humble of him to be inspired by his 12-year-old costar, that he was open and honest and vulnerable enough to take in what his costar was giving him and feel inspiration. For me, as an artist just thinking about my own career and what my artistic ambitions will be like when I'm 80, I hope that I'm constantly inspired the way that Brian was. I think he really loved acting because he really loved life, and was just constantly looking at the world as if it were for the first time.

We filmed Driveways in August of 2018. I had seen Brian for ADR work in the fall of 2018 and then I got to see him for the U.S. premiere at Tribeca [Film Festival] in April of 2019. I was hoping to see him again this spring. A festival in Houston was going to honor him with a lifetime achievement award and he was thinking of coming. I was excited to reunite with him. So, it's been a little while since I've seen Brian.

I didn't see him much during the Tribeca premiere. He came for the Q&A. What I loved about what he had to say about the film and about the experience was that he had such a great time and that he loved working with Lucas. I think for me, that friendship in the film could only work if Lucas and Brian were actually friends, and they were so buddy-buddy, super chummy on set.

Their friendship that they had on set was really special and unique. I remember, between takes, Brian would help Lucas with his British accent — just for fun. They really got along. When we were filming some scenes that were supposed to be early in the film, where Del is a little less open to Cody, Brian would do these scenes and he'd be so nice to Lucas. I'd have to say, 'Oh hey, Del isn't as friendly to Cody right now because he's suspicious of him.' And Brian would say, 'Why would he be suspicious of him? He's a great kid, he's adorable.' So, I really had to work with him to get Brian to not like Lucas which I think was really hard. It was such a gift for us. He was so generous and loved talking to the crew and was such an important presence on set.

He's had such an amazing career and a legacy. My brother, who does not really care about my filmmaking career — I'm just his younger brother — I told him that I was working on a movie with Brian Dennehy. And for the first time, my brother said, 'What was it like? What was it like working with him on set? You were working with the sheriff from [First Blood], the dad from Tommy Boy!' He was finally excited about me being a filmmaker because of Brian Dennehy. It was such an honor to work with him, and I feel like I'm a better filmmaker, a better person because of my time with him."

