Logan Roy is a Miranda Priestly fan.

"I met her once, and I said, 'I never liked you.' And she went, 'What?'" Cox recalled to Blunt. "I said, 'I never liked you because I was jealous.' How can anybody be that good?"

Blunt said there was an "extraordinary overnight shift in my life" after the 2006 comedy came out, in which she starred as co-assistant Emily opposite Anne Hathaway's Andy. Both of their characters fell under the shadow of Streep's domineering fashion magazine editor Miranda.

"I loved it," Cox said of the film. "And to work with one of the greatest screen actresses of all time, I so envy you. One of my ambitions, before I snuff it, is to work with Meryl."

"Oh, don't say 'snuff it'!" Blunt replied. "You will. She's amazing and was slightly terrifying on that film. She said it was one of the first times she's tried Method acting. But it made her so miserable, playing Miranda."

Cox and Streep both appeared in Spike Jonze's 2002 dramedy Adaptation, though they did not share screen time. They also voiced characters in Wes Anderson's 2009 stop-motion animated comedy Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Elsewhere, Cox touched on Method acting. "There's this whole debate about Method acting and all that," Cox said. "I'm all for whatever gets you through the day. But the great thing is how you transmit energy. If you hit it right, it just works. That's the most important thing that we have as actors, that ability to go into something very quickly and come out of it. Not to dwell."

Notably, his Succession costar and onscreen son Jeremy Strong made headlines last year for a controversial New Yorker profile that chronicled his intense approach to Method acting. Cox previously shared his thoughts on it, calling his costar a good actor but his methods "f---ing annoying."

"He's a very good actor, and the rest of the ensemble is all okay with this," Cox told Town & Country. "But knowing a character and what the character does is only part of the skill set. He's still that guy, because he feels if he went somewhere else he'd lose it. But he won't! Strong is talented. He's f---ing gifted. When you've got the gift, celebrate the gift. Go back to your trailer and have a hit of marijuana, you know?"

Watch Cox and Blunt's conversation in full above.

