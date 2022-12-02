You must allow us to tell you how ardently we admire and love this idea...

Brett Goldstein wants to make Muppets Pride and Prejudice with Miss Piggy

It is a truth universally acknowledged that we will watch anything featuring both Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and The Muppets.

But we're particularly excited about an idea the actor pitched Miss Piggy himself. While sitting down with her, Gonzo, Kermit the Frog, and Robin to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol, Goldstein suggested they team up to bring another classic work of literature to the big screen.

"You've done Muppet Christmas Carol. You've done Muppet Treasure Island. You've done Muppet Wizard of Oz," said Goldstein. "Can I please pitch that we make Muppets Pride and Prejudice?"

The actor then went on to try to sell Miss Piggy on the idea that he would play Mr. Darcy and she could be Elizabeth Bennet in a new adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel. "I'd love to do that," she replied. "Brett, you've got pull in this town. Can you get Pride and Prejudice and Piggy green lit?"

Brett Goldstein at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ; THE MUPPETS - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The Muppets" stars Miss Piggy Brett Goldstein and his hopefully future film romantic interest Miss Piggy | Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Added Gonzo: "I think you've got pull, but Piggy has push," referring to the diva's notoriously assertive manner.

From there, the idea evolved to also include a pitch for Muppet Sunset Boulevard with Miss Piggy as Norma Desmond. Kermit offered to produce both efforts if they get green-lit.

As for Robin, well, he's ready to make a cameo in a very memorable scene. "There is a bit where Darcy swims in a lake, so maybe you can be in that bit," Goldstein told the frog.

Robin was up for the idea, replying, "Oh, I'm good at swimming."

For more from The Muppets and Goldstein, watch EW's Around the Table above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.