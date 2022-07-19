The Ted Lasso star opens up about his surprise Marvel role as Hercules: “My dad keeps calling himself Zeus, so that’s an issue.”

Brett Goldstein didn't even tell his mom he was in Thor: Love & Thunder

Brett Goldstein's role in Thor: Love and Thunder was so top secret, not even his mom could know about it.

The Ted Lasso star (and recent Emmy nominee) makes a surprise cameo appearance in Taika Waititi's new Marvel film, popping up in a post-credits scene as the burly god Hercules. It's the first introduction for the legendary son of Zeus (played in Love and Thunder by Russell Crowe), and at a recent Ted Lasso event, Goldstein told EW that he was "very surprised" when he got the call to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I didn't tell anyone," Goldstein explains. "I didn't tell my family. They put a chip in me that would explode if I f---ing spoke about it. It was terrifying."

The actor adds that he didn't clue in his parents until well after the film hit theaters — and even then, he kept it a surprise.

"I sent them a text saying, 'I've just seen Thor! It's really good! I think you'd enjoy it. You should go,'" Goldstein explains with a laugh. "They went, and my mum kept texting me during the film. I've always said to her, 'Don't f---ing text during the film!' She's texting me, 'This is funny!' I'm like, 'Stop texting and watch the f---ing film!'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Brett Goldstein attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association) Brett Goldstein | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

In fact, Goldstein says, she was so busy texting that she almost missed his big moment.

"It gets to the end, and like 10 seconds before I'm on, she's texting me, 'Russell Crowe's back on, he's funny!'" Goldstein says. "And I went, 'Look up at the f---ing screen!' I'm like, if she misses this, she's going to walk out and go, 'Well, I enjoyed the film. I don't know why you sent us.'"

Goldstein added that he's been surprised by the overwhelmingly positive reaction to his Herc. As for when Marvel fans might see him on screen again? He's remaining tight-lipped. (Although when asked how his Hercules compares to the Disney animated version, he says he suspects there will be "less singing and dancing.")

Meanwhile, he says, his parents are fully embracing his godly new role: "My dad keeps calling himself Zeus, so that's an issue."

Reporting by Jessica Leon

