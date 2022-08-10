He's here! He's there! He's every f---ing-where — even in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"When I spoke to [director] Taika [Waititi], I said, 'You know I'm basically like a skinny comedian?'" Goldstein recalled in a recent interview with The Playlist. "I said, 'When is this filming?' It was like in two weeks, and I was like, 'I mean, I'll do my best, but two weeks feels … He doesn't have to be as big as Thor, does he?'"

The actor continued, "And look, on the day, I mean, I'm doing 400 push-ups that day. I was fit to explode. I did the best I could on that day."

Brett Goldstein Brett Goldstein

Honestly, Goldstein looked the same as Hercules as he does playing lean soccer star Roy Kent on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, but he admits he did care what the reaction would be to his physical appearance in the movie. "It would be a real bummer if people weren't interested," he said. "Of course I care. I have to say I was surprised and delighted, as in it seemed to get a real positive response. It's amazing."

However, Goldstein has no idea what his Thor cameo means for his future in the MCU. "I'm not in charge of what they're doing or what they want to do," he said. "And in a way that was an experience that I haven't had for a long time, where I had no involvement in the behind-the-scenes of it. Look, you're in f---ing good hands. They make really good s---. And Taika Waititi's f---ing brilliant, so it was like, I'm in the best hands possible."

He continued, "Who knows if anything will come of it? Who knows, but it was a fun thing to do and I'm pleased that people seem to have enjoyed it."

And if Marvel does call him up again to reprise the role of Hercules, he knows exactly how he'll prepare. "I'm going to eat 30 chickens a day from now on," he said. "It will be fine."

