Brendan Fraser would love to make another Mummy movie: 'That sounds like fun'

"I'm always looking for a job, if anyone's got the right conceit," the Whale star tells EW.

The Mummy (1999 movie) Show More About The Mummy (1999 movie) type Movie

Brendan Fraser might be down to unwrap another layer of The Mummy franchise.

While riding a critical push (potentially to his first Oscar nomination) for his leading performance in Darren Aronofsky's new drama The Whale, the 54-year-old star tells EW he's game to return to the blockbuster action series as explorer Rick O'Connell, a role he previously played in three movies between 1999 and 2008.

"Not, like, officially, no, but I know the fans have," Fraser responds to a question about being approached to reboot the series. "I've been having a great time in recent years, in my so-called hiatus, going to fan conventions, keeping it real, meeting everybody and thanking them personally for putting me where I am. I think I got over myself, insofar as 'I'm too busy' or 'That's not for me,' I don't know what I was thinking. I needed to have some gratitude."

THE MUMMY, John Hannah, Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser, 1999. (c) Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in 'The Mummy' | Credit: Everett Collection

Though her character died in the third film, when asked if he'd re-team with his Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor costar Michelle Yeoh (also doing the current awards circuit with her new film Everything Everywhere All at Once), he says the idea "sounds like fun."

"I'm always looking for a job, if anyone's got the right conceit," Fraser continues. "I've never been as famous and as unsalaried than I am at the moment, so, spread the word!"

Fraser publicly reunited with Yeoh in September at the Toronto International Film Festival's Tribute Gala, where they both received individual accolades for their work in films this year. He also received support on the awards trail from his Mummy Returns collaborator Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser Reunion Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser at TIFF | Credit: A24/Twitter

"I want him to go all the way, man," Johnson told MTV News earlier this year. "I wanna see him on that Oscar stage, and hold that sucker up, and deliver, I'm sure, what will be an amazing speech."

The Whale actor fronted the first Mummy film with Rachel Weisz in 1999, with the film going on to gross $416 million at the global box office. It led to two further sequels as well as two roller coasters themed to the franchise currently operating at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando.

Tom Cruise and Universal attempted to reboot the Mummy series in 2017, though the project was a critical failure and a light box office disappointment.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: