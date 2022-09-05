Brendan Fraser receives standing ovation at 'The Whale' premiere at Venice Film Festival
The accolades are already starting to roll in for Brendan Fraser's performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale.
After winning the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award, Fraser was greeted with a standing ovation at the movie's Venice Film Festival premiere so rousing he cut short his exit to take it all in.
In the film, Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher with a compulsive overeating disorder, attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink). An adaptation of MacArthur-winning playwright Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed 2012 play of the same name, The Whale also stars Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins.
"It's gonna be like something you haven't seen before," Fraser told Unilad last year of the film. "That's really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I've ever done but not to be coy… I do know it's going to make a lasting impression."
The Whale does not have a theatrical date yet.
