The actor praised his former costar while promoting his new film The Whale.

Elizabeth Hurley's wish to work with Brendan Fraser again is one step closer to being granted.

The Bedazzled costars were devilishly good together in the popular 2000 rom-com, with Hurley recently telling PEOPLE that she'd love to star in another project with Fraser and calling him one of her favorite collaborators.

"She's a delight. The answer is always a yes," Fraser told Extra when asked about the British actress' comments at an event for his new, Oscar-buzzy movie The Whale. "She's so funny, she's a friend, and I think that she's a talented, talented person with a lot more left in her to offer."

The duo fronted director Harold Ramis' comedy about a shy tech worker (Fraser) who, with the help of magical wishes granted by Satan (Hurley), comically navigates his budding feelings for a beautiful coworker (Frances O'Connor).

Hurley and Fraser previously reunited off screen at a showing of The Whale in October, which also welcomed attendees like Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn, Emily's Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Empire of Light's Michael Ward.

The Royals actress is the latest of Fraser's peers to praise him on the Oscar trail, with Mummy franchise actress Michelle Yeoh — also a major Oscar contender this year — posing with her Tomb of the Dragon Emperor costar for a photo at September's TIFF Tribute Awards gala.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who starred opposite Fraser in The Mummy Returns, also wished him well on the awards circuit.

"I want him to go all the way, man," Johnson told MTV News. "I wanna see him on that Oscar stage, and hold that sucker up, and deliver, I'm sure, what will be an amazing speech."

The Whale has limited theatrical release beginning Dec. 9. Watch Fraser discuss reuniting with Hurley in the video above.

