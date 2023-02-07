Brendan Fraser is pulling back the (shower) curtain on one particular School Ties scene.

The actor, who is currently on the awards circuit for his film The Whale, revealed that both he and Matt Damon were completely nude while filming the infamous shower fight between their characters in the 1992 film. In the scene, Dillon (Damon) reveals that David (Fraser) is Jewish to the football team after a game, leading the pair to come to blows.

"I appreciated that this isn't really for wow or a scintillating factor of going, 'Hey, look at that. Naked people,'" Fraser remarked on Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show. "The point of it was that when Damon's character says what he says about David, he just reveals who he is. His anti-Semitism and his prejudice is stripped down naked and it's ugly. And the door is locked and they fight over it like shaved apes that need to be pulled apart because they've run out of things to say to one another, and it just turns into an ugly knuckle-dusting fit."

SCHOOL TIES Brendan Fraser and Matt Damon in 'School Ties' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Still, Fraser acknowledged, it was a "scary" experience to be fully nude on set — especially since School Ties was his very first film project. He explained, "When you're an actor, and you're starting off, you're ambitious and game for pretty much anything. They say jump, you say how high?"

Thankfully, his castmates were there to help. "Chris O'Donnell — he kicked out the set photographer who was hiding in one of the bathroom stalls," he joked. "'Yeah, Peter, you can go, thank you. You really don't need to be there, do you?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Fraser recounted his screen test for the role of David alongside Damon and how the Bourne Identity actor's natural star power pushed him to land the role.

"I just remember thinking, 'He's already got the job, and this is my shot here. Okay, don't mess this up, bring things down a size,'" he said. "I was used to being on stage at that point in my life and playing to the back row, and I knew that I needed to match pitch with Matt, so I felt like I was his wingman or something, and I think that's why I got hired."

SCHOOL TIES Matt Damon and Brendan Fraser in 'School Ties' | Credit: Everett Collection

The pair were joined onscreen in the school drama by O'Donnell, Ben Affleck, Anthony Rapp, and Cole Hauser. And while they've all gone their own ways since their days at St. Matthew's Academy, Fraser said he couldn't be happier for his fictional former classmates and their success over the years.

"I was so happy for them," he said. "Making School Ties, in a way, I felt like David because his story is that he wants to belong. At some point in our lives or another, we've all felt like we've had our nose pressed up against the glass, and there's something keeping us out, and we want to be a part of what's in there."

"In this case, David wanted to be a part of this school. He wanted the camaraderie, he wanted the glory that sport brought him. But it came at a cost, and the barrier was that he was Jewish, and their anti-Semitism kept him out," Fraser continued. "So for all that need of wanting to belong, I identified with that because I felt like I want to be a part of this Hollywood also. I don't know if I'm in the club or not… yet, if at all."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: