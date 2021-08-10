Brendan Fraser gets teary hearing TikTok is 'rooting for' him as he preps new Martin Scorsese film

Brendan Fraser is still figuring out how to absorb all the love fans are showering him with on TikTok. The Doom Patrol star was visibly moved and adorably humble in a recent virtual meet-and-greet posted by user LittleLottieCosplay.

At the beginning of the encounter, the cowboy-hat-clad Fraser announces he is currently in Oklahoma getting ready to shoot Killers of the Flower Moon, his highly anticipated upcoming film directed by Oscar winner Martin Scorsese and costarring Oscars winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

"I think I might be sick," Fraser says, his expression suggesting that he may not be kidding, before ensuring his audience it'll be fine as he mimes nervously biting his fingernails off.

Brendan Fraser Brendan Fraser | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The gushing fan then assures him that he has not only her undying love, but the undying love of all the internet. "The internet is so behind you! We're so supportive," she says. "There are so many people out there who love you, and we're rooting for you, and we can't wait to see what you do next."

Fraser seems to get so choked up that he must take a swill a water and gather his thoughts for a moment. "Shucks, ma'am," he replies, tipping his hat in gratitude to LittleLottieCosplay.

The actor has developed a following on TikTok through the platform's burgeoning fanbase for The Mummy, the franchise he led in the early aughts (the TikTok fan in the meet-and-greet is actually cosplaying as his character Rick O'Connell), but in addition to Killers of the Flower Moon, he happens to have some other exciting stuff on his plate.

Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV +

Fraser made a comeback a few years ago with projects like FX's Trust after feeling blacklisted for more than a decade after he accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexual assault. He now seems poised for a career renaissance: He popped up in the 2021 Steven Soderbergh film No Sudden Move, has been cast as the lead in a new movie from acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky, and Killers of the Flower Moon began production in late April 2021 and is expected to last through the summer.

