Speak of the Devil! Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley have Bedazzled reunion at Whale screening

Brendan Fraser got a little support from the Devil herself after a recent screening of his buzzy new film, The Whale.

The Mummy actor reunited with Elizabeth Hurley, who played Lucifer when the duo costarred in the fantasy rom-com Bedazzled, after a special screening of his new Darren Aronofsky film in London on Monday.

The actors smiled as they posed for a photo after the event, which Hurley attended with her son, actor and model Damian, and also featured starry guests like Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn, Emily star Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Empire of Light actor Michael Ward.

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser at a screening of 'The Whale' Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser at a screening of 'The Whale' | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Released in 2000 and directed by Harold Ramis, Bedazzled was a remake of the 1967 British film of the same name. Putting a modern twist on the Faustian bargain, the movie stars Fraser as a lonely computer geek who makes a deal with the Devil, signing away his soul for seven wishes. Suffice it to say without spoiling anything, those wishes do not go as planned.

Twenty-two years later, Fraser is seeing a real-life wish come true as The Whale continues to rack up accolades, putting the actor in serious Oscar contention for the first time in his career. While recently accepting his TIFF Tribute Award statuette, a major pre-Oscars accolade on the circuit, Fraser joked that "the last time that I waited to hear my name called aloud to receive an award was in grade 4."

Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in 'Bedazzled' Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser in 'Bedazzled' | Credit: Everett Collection

In The Whale, adapted from Samuel D. Hunter's semi-autobiographical play of the same name, Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher suffering from a compulsive eating disorder who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Elle (Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink).

It's a major comeback role for Fraser, and the actor has received an outpouring of support from his Hollywood peers and former costars as he sails into awards season, including two of his old mates from The Mummy franchise, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Michelle Yeoh.

The Whale arrives in theaters Dec. 9.

