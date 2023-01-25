Watch Brendan Fraser crash a screening of The Mummy in London

"This is a film that was made in Britain. Be proud."

Brendan Fraser surprised fans at a double feature of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns in London.

The actor, who earned his first Academy Award nomination this week for his turn as Charlie in The Whale, crashed the festivities at Prince Charles Cinema on Friday, reminding the audience that the adventure epic was filmed in Britain.

"I am proud to stand before you tonight," Fraser, donned in an outfit reminiscent of his adventurer character Rick O'Connell, said. "This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here."

He added, "We had no idea what kind of movie we were making when we shot this. We didn't know if it was a drama or a comedy or straight ahead action or romance or horror picture . . . all the above. We had no idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that."

Fraser made his debut as adventurer Rick O'Connell in 1999's The Mummy, centered on a group of treasure-seeking explorers who awaken the vengeful reincarnation of an Egyptian priest searching for his long lost love. It spawned two more sequels, with Fraser reprising his role in each. (He did not appear in Tom Cruise's much-maligned 2017 film of the same name.)

THE MUMMY, John Hannah, Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser, 1999. (c) Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in 'The Mummy' | Credit: Everett Collection

Fraser told EW last year that he had not yet been approached for a Mummy reboot, but said he would be game to reprise his beloved role. "I'm always looking for a job, if anyone's got the right conceit," Fraser said. "I've never been as famous and as unsalaried than I am at the moment, so, spread the word!"

Watch Fraser surprise fans at Prince Charles Cinema in the video above.

