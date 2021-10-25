The actor is keeping it inside the DC family with this new role.

Brendan Fraser is staying in the DC Comics family with his next role.

The actor, who plays Cliff Steele and voices his alter-ego Robotman on DC's Doom Patrol series, has joined the cast of the upcoming Batgirl movie as the villain Firefly, EW has confirmed. Deadline was the first to report the casting.

Brendan Fraser; Firefly Brendan Fraser will play Firefly in DC's 'Batgirl' movie. | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; DC Comics

It's a character we've seen across DC properties already. In live-action, Andrew Dunbar portrayed Garfield Lynns, who, using fire as his main weapon, was imagined as a former firefighter disfigured by a blaze on the CW's Arrow. Michelle Veintimilla then played a female reimagining of the character in Gotham.

Specifics of Fraser's Firefly in the context of Batgirl are under wraps, but we know actress Leslie Grace is starring as Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. the titular caped crusader and the daughter of Gotham PD's Commissioner Gordon.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are at the helm of Batgirl, which is penned by Christina Hodson.

Fraser is certainly maintaining his comeback streak with a slew of prominent roles beyond Batgirl. He'll appear in Martin Scorsese's latest Leonardo DiCaprio team-up, Killers of the Flower Moon; Darren Aronofsky's adaptation of the Whale stage play, starring as a very large man; and opposite Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in the movie Brothers.

Batgirl will make its premiere on HBO Max. A premiere date has not been announced.

