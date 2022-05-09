What has been happening on Pandora since we last visited 13 years ago? The new trailer has clues.

Breaking down the images and implications of the Avatar: Way of Water trailer

It's been 13 years since Avatar hit theaters and became the highest-grossing movie of all time (a record that has remained steady thanks to theatrical re-releases, in the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe). This week, we got our first look at director James Cameron's upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Like its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water looks to be a visual feast. And true to its title, there is definitely a lot of water involved. Let's take a closer look at the trailer and try to figure out what's changed on the planet Pandora since we've been there last — and what might be in store for the future.

The joys of youth

Avatar 2 Kids play on Pandora in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The first image we see is children playing among the verdant nature of Pandora. Although things take a turn by the trailer's end, starting on this note seems to showcase that peace has mostly reigned since the climactic events of the first film.

Plus, it's worth noting that Na'vi children appear to be playing alongside a human child here — signaling that cross-cultural exchange is possible.

Life on the coast

Avatar 2 Coast life in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

In addition to reuniting us with the Na'vi, Avatar: The Way of Water will introduce us to one clan in particular: The Metkayina, who dwell near ocean reefs. We certainly get the sense here that there are vibrant Na'vi communities located near the water.

New methods

Avatar 2 The Na'vi oversee a construction site in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

We're used to thinking of the Na'vi as exclusively a hunter-gatherer society living in tune with nature, but this trailer seems to demonstrate that things have changed. Perhaps they've picked up some tips from humans about how to do their own industrial construction projects, or they're more comfortable on these sites than they used to be. They also seem to be wearing military gear; it's possible they're avatars, Na'vi-human hybrids operated by compatible humans (like Jake from the first film).

Under the sea

Avatar 2 Na'vi swimming underwater in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Being amphibious allows the Na'vi to enjoy not just the sights of Pandora above ground, but also see the multi-colored coral reefs that live beneath the waves. We'd be smiling brightly too if we could do that.

Symbiosis

Avatar 2 Swimming underwater in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

One of the most memorable elements from the first Avatar was the symbiotic relationship that Na'vi could form with the winged creatures of Pandora. Based on images like this from the new trailer, it looks like this neutral symbiosis is equally possible with ocean life.

Is this young Na'vi one of the children of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)? If so, it seems to have inherited Jake's talent for bonding with powerful creatures.

What is it good for?

Avatar 2 Na'vi armed with guns patrol the jungle in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

After beating back human mercenaries in the first Avatar, the Na'vi seem to have adapted to their former adversaries' weapons and military tactics. Or perhaps these are avatars being used by those same mercenaries. In any case, it's an interesting visual since we also see...

Back to the old ways

Avatar 2 Humans still live on Pandora in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

...a human fighting with Na'vi bows and arrows. The editing in the trailer makes it look like this human is attacking those gun-bearing Na'vi from the previous image, but we all know how misleading trailers can be in that way. Perhaps it is a human child of Jake and Neytiri fighting alongside their Na'vi friends.

Prepare for battle

Avatar 2 The Na'vi prepare for battle in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

Peace doesn't last forever, unfortunately. The closing minutes of the Avatar: Way of Water trailer seem to show the Na'vi lining up for battle once more. They are gathered in lines, each bearing a spear-like weapon. But here, the sea will be the battlefield.

Attack!

Avatar 2 The Na'vi attack in 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Na'vi bond with animals can be life-affirming and fulfilling... but it can also be instrumental in war. We saw that in the climactic showdown of the first Avatar, and it looks like the sequel will reveal even more battle-ready combinations and pairings.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theaters this December.

