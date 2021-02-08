Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, and more Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella cast reunites with EW

Watch a preview of the reunited stars discussing the beloved musical, which is finally coming to Disney+ this week.

The Cinderella story continues.

In advance of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella coming to Disney+ this Friday, the cast of the timeless 1997 musical has joined EW to reflect on the impact the project had — and how impossibly fun it was to make it.

Catch a sneak peek of the reunion above, where the multicultural cast reacts to how their film has aged well, and Goldberg makes a frank comparison to another phenomenon, proclaiming, "We were Hamilton before Hamilton," which causes a very excitedly Brandy to quip: "I love that she can say everything that we want to say."

The reunion will stream this Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on EW.com, as well as on Entertainment Weekly's Facebook and YouTube page.