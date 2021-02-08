Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, and more Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella cast reunites with EW
Watch a preview of the reunited stars discussing the beloved musical, which is finally coming to Disney+ this week.
The Cinderella story continues.
In advance of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella coming to Disney+ this Friday, the cast of the timeless 1997 musical has joined EW to reflect on the impact the project had — and how impossibly fun it was to make it.
On Thursday, Feb. 11, come have a ball watching stars Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (Prince Christopher), Whoopi Goldberg (Queen Constantina), Victor Garber (King Maximillian), Jason Alexander (Lionel), Bernadette Peters (Stepmother), and Veanne Cox (Calliope) talk through little details about the movie like Goldberg insisting Queen Constantina be outfitted with real jewels from Harry Winston, how hard the late Natalie Desselle-Reid made everyone laugh, and of course, what it was like seeing Whitney Houston guide Brandy toward the right notes.
Catch a sneak peek of the reunion above, where the multicultural cast reacts to how their film has aged well, and Goldberg makes a frank comparison to another phenomenon, proclaiming, "We were Hamilton before Hamilton," which causes a very excitedly Brandy to quip: "I love that she can say everything that we want to say."
The reunion will stream this Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on EW.com, as well as on Entertainment Weekly's Facebook and YouTube page.
To further celebrate the beloved TV movie hitting Disney+ at the stroke of midnight on Feb. 12, EW will be co-hosting a live social media viewing party on Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT along with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. Viewers can follow along with Entertainment Weekly's Twitter, Rodgers & Hammerstein on Twitter and Instagram, and Cinderella on Twitter and Instagram for trivia throughout the event, as well as a chance to win some great prizes. Please use #Cinderella1997 on social media to join the watch party. Fans can also share their excitement by using the official Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella AR filter on Instagram.
