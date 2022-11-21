The singer and actress will don the princess gown once again for The Pocketwatch.

Brandy to reprise her role as Cinderella in new Descendants film

It's possible!

Brandy will reprise her role as Cinderella, which she first played in Walt Disney Television's beloved 1997 version of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, in the newest installment of the Descendants movie franchise.

The actress and singer will journey to the fantastical kingdom of Auradon in The Pocketwatch, a bold new story that will take audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile, unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland.

Two polar opposites Red (Kylie Cantrall), the teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe (Malia Baker), teenage daughter of Cinderella, cross paths at a momentous celebration at Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.

CINDERELLA Brandy in 'Cinderella' | Credit: Everett Collection

"In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences," the logline reads.

Along with Brandy, Rita Ora has been cast as the tyrannical Queen of Hearts. The two join a cast that also includes China Anne McClain, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, and Joshua Colley. Fan favorite Melanie Paxson will reprise her role as Fairy Godmother from previous Descendants movies.

The special celebrated the casting of Brandy and Whitney Houston as the first Black Cinderella and Fairy Godmother as it explored the film's impact on representation in Hollywood.

"We were Hamilton before Hamilton," Goldberg previously quipped to EW.