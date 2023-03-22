Watch Brandy and Paolo Montalban reunite for new Descendants movie The Rise of Red

Now this is one royal reunion!

Disney+ announced Wednesday that Paolo Montalban is reprising his role as Prince Charming — now known as the newly crowned King Charming — in the upcoming Disney+ original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red. The role reunites him with Brandy, who starred with him in the 1997 classic Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella as the titular princess.

In an accompanying video (below), the pair can be seen hugging and chatting on set. Montalban, donning Charming's signature white jacket, appears overjoyed at their reunion as he places a hand over his chest and remarks, "Oh my God!"

Brandy — sporting a blue fishtail braid, a glittering silver gown, and a crown to match, of course — returns the sentiment and laughs with Montalban.

Previously titled The Pocketwatch, The Rise of Red will tell the story of Chloe (Malia Baker), the kindhearted teenage daughter of Cinderella and Charming, and Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora). When Red's mother stages a coup against the kingdom of Auradon, the two unlikely pals must travel back in time to prevent the traumatic event that sent the Queen spiraling down her villainous path.

The cast also includes China Anne McClain, Dara Reneé, Jeremy Swift, Leonardo Nam, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, and Joshua Colley.

Cinderella has long been a touchstone for Brandy and her castmates, as she noted in an EW reunion in 2021 (which also included Montalban, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, and more).

"This project changed my life," she said, "and I know it changed so many lives."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.