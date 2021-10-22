Brandon Lee's family speaks out after Alec Baldwin movie shooting

Hollywood reacts in shock after the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The family of late actor Brandon Lee released a statement after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured when a prop gun was fired on the set of the movie Rust.

Lee has been on the collective mind since the incident occurred Thursday. The actor died in 1993 from wounds sustained by a prop gun on the set of his movie The Crow. He had finished filming most of his scenes as the lead character Eric Draven in that dark action-fantasy, and the movie was posthumously released in 1994.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust,'" Lee's family tweeted. "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

Many others in Hollywood responded in shock to the fatal incident. According to the Santa Fe County Sherrif's Office, actor Alec Baldwin, who stars in the Western Rust, fired the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured Souza at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Souza received emergency care at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Directors James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), and Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) were some of the filmmakers addressing the situation on social media.

"My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen," Gunn wrote. "My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

Derrickson remarked that "most on-set accidents come down to somebody trying to save a buck," while Feig called the situation "beyond comprehension."

"There are no words, really," he added. "This is a very dark day for our industry."

Elle Schneider, a cinematographer and friend of Hutchins, was "sick and devastated" to hear of the incident. "I don't have words to describe this tragedy," she tweeted. "I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss."

Joe Manganiello, Patricia Arquette, Elijah Wood, and Debra Messing were some of the actors expressing their sympathy for Hutchins' family and shock at the situation.

Manganiello, who worked with Hutchins on the film Archenemy, called her "an incredible talent & great person."

"I can't believe this could happen in this day and age... gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family," he wrote.