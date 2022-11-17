Bradley Cooper is the new Steve McQueen in Steven Spielberg's Bullitt movie

The actor will play Frank Bullitt in a new story about the iconic character.

Say hello to your new Frank Bullitt.

Bradley Cooper has landed the starring role in Steven Spielberg's upcoming movie about the hard-boiled San Francisco cop, a character famously originated by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt.

Cooper will play Bullitt in a new story that's based on the classic film but not a remake. The original movie, directed by Peter Yates, saw the detective on the hunt for a mob boss who orchestrated a hit on a key witness in an organized crime case. The film marked one of McQueen's signature roles and features one of the most iconic car-chase scenes of all time.

Bradley Cooper; Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' Bradley Cooper; Steve McQueen in 'Bullitt' | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Spielberg is directing the new Bullitt film, and will produce alongside Cooper and Kristie Macosko Krieger. It's the trio's second collaboration, joining the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro. Josh Singer (First Man) is writing the new Bullitt movie, with McQueen's son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, on board as executive producers.

Cooper is currently in post-production on Maestro, which he co-wrote, directed, produced, and stars in opposite Carey Mulligan. The film is set to debut on Netflix in 2023.

Deadline first reported Cooper's casting.

