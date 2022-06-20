Despite his dramatic success, some still see Cooper as more of a Rocket Racoon than a Robert De Niro.

Bradley Cooper wants the director who mocked his 7 Oscar nominations to go f—k himself

Bradley Cooper has scored multiple Oscar nominations for acting, writing, and producing, but some will forever see the multi-hyphenate as the guy bleating like a seal in Wedding Crashers, the guy having sweaty sex in a tool shed in Wet Hot American Summer, or the guy with the hangover in The Hangover. That includes some of Hollywood's biggest names, apparently.

On a recent episode of the podcast SmartLess, which is hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the star recounted an incident involving a famous director during his awards season campaign for A Star is Born. Cooper was at a party with an actress friend when he met the unnamed filmmaker, who offered up some less-than-flattering comments.

The 47-year-old had seven nominations to his name at the time, including nods for his performances in American Hustle, American Sniper, and A Star is Born. His friend, also a well-known performer, had previously been nominated for three Oscars. According to Cooper, the director quipped, "What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she's only got three?"

"I'm like, 'Bro, why are you such an a--hole?'" Cooper recounted. "I would never f--king forget that. Go f--k yourself."

Cooper was a TV star before finding success in big-screen comedies like The Hangover and He's Just Not That Into You. Soon, though, he took on heavier roles in films like 2011's Limitless and 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines. In 2014, he drew raves for his turn in a Broadway revival of Bernard Pomerance's The Elephant Man.

But despite his success at dramatic projects, some still see him as more of a Rocket Racoon than a Robert De Niro.

In the same interview, he shared that a "hero female actress" made a hurtful comment when he nabbed his first ever nomination for Silver Linings Playbook.

"She's like, 'I saw your movie. You deserve the nom,'" Cooper said. "I was like, 'What? I'm sorry, what?' 'The nom.' Then like 10 or 20 minutes later — I'm not kidding — I passed her going to the bathroom and she mouths it, 'The nom.' I remember [thinking], 'What the f--k is this town?' Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You've got to be f--ked up to do that."

Perhaps these Hollywood haters will be more moved by his next directorial effort, Maestro, a drama centering on composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper will portray Bernstein in the film while Carey Mulligan co-stars as the actress Felicia Montealegre, Bernstein's wife.

"There's the movie; a movie about marriage, a movie about family. That's it," Cooper said. "Why is it nuclear? Because it's this f--king music. Music is nuclear. I had a secret weapon in A Star is Born. It was Lady Gaga. The secret weapon I have in this movie is f--king Leonard Bernstein and Gustav Mahler. The music!"