A new legal battle is fermenting between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Six years after the famous couple began their divorce proceedings, Pitt has filed a lawsuit accusing Jolie of selling her ownership stake in a French vineyard the two bought together in 2008, and where they married in 2014.

According to court documents obtained by EW, the vineyard Chateau Miraval SA "has grown into a multimillion-dollar international success story" under Pitt's stewardship. Though Pitt and Jolie purchased the vineyard together, the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles, alleges that Pitt put much more work and investment into turning Chateau Miraval SA from a business that was losing money every year into "one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine." He also converted the estate on the property into a private family residence.

His lawyers claim that Pitt put so much hard work into the business because of the initial agreement he and Jolie made that they would never sell their respective shares without the other's consent. After they divorced in 2016, the couple had discussions in the following years about Pitt possibly buying out Jolie's ownership share, either whole or in part.

However, according to the complaint, in January of last year, Jolie informed Pitt in writing that she had made a "painful decision, with a heavy heart": She could no longer maintain any ownership in the business, even though they had originally envisioned the vineyard as the place where they could "grow old together."

In June, Jolie's representatives informed Pitt's that they were cutting off negotiations and, per the court documents, "accused Pitt of having no intent of finalizing an agreement."

In October, it became clear that Jolie had sold her share in Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, a spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

According to the complaint, Tenute del Mondo's press release announcing its purchase of the share of the vineyard was the first time Pitt and his lawyers had heard of the sale, and Pitt was shocked by it.

Pitt is now suing Jolie for breach of contract. His lawyers are demanding a trial by jury.

