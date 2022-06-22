"What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Brad Pitt says he's on the 'last leg' of his film career

Brad Pitt is reflecting on his final days in Hollywood.

The Oscar winner, who began acting in his 20s in the 1980s, surmised he is entering the late stages of his film career in the new cover story for the August issue of GQ, published Wednesday.

"I consider myself on my last leg," Pitt said. "This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

With more than 70 film roles under his belt, including the acclaimed Fight Club, Inglourious Basterds, and, most recently, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt has also spent the past few years behind the camera with his production company, Plan B Entertainment, which has released such memorable films as 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, and Minari.

Brad Pitt Brad Pitt | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

This year, Plan B will release Women Talking, an adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel about a group of women in an isolated religious colony who struggle to reconcile their faith after a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men.

"It's as profound a film as anything made this decade," Pitt told GQ of the adaptation. Plan B is also behind the upcoming Blonde, an NC-17 adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' fictional biography of Marilyn Monroe.

Pitt described producing as "gratifying in new and different ways," but said he is open to appearing in front of the camera when the timing feels right.

Enter: director David Leitch's Bullet Train, out later this summer. Pitt's upcoming action thriller follows five assassins aboard the titular fast-moving train from Tokyo to Morioka as they discover their missions are all linked. He plays an assassin codenamed Ladybug.

"The movie, in a sense, is a meditation on fate, things you can't control, and how you impact somebody's life halfway around the world and you don't even realize it," Leitch told EW in May. "All of these crazy characters are connected in ways they don't really understand yet. It all comes to fruition in the end."

Pitt added of his time in Hollywood, "I'm one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I'm not making, I'm dying in some way."

So perhaps Pitt's days in Hollywood aren't numbered after all.

Watch the trailer for Bullet Train, in theaters August 5, above.

