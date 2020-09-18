Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get flirty, Shia LaBeouf goes wild in Fast Times table read

Fast Times at Ridgemont High type Movie

There have been a lot of celebrity Zoom events and reunions during quarantine, but the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read Thursday might've beat all of them.

One moment that fans will no doubt get giddy over came when famous exes Aniston and Pitt reunited for a steamy scene in which their characters, Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, flirt during one of Brad's dreams.

"Hi, Brad," Aniston as Linda said. "You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

Viewers loved the moment, with one commenter tweeting, "I LOVE seeing Brad and Jen together on the same screen."

And judging by the expressions from Roberts and the other actors in the Zoom, they were here for it too.

What's even better, fans might not have caught that before the read began, Aniston and Pitt had a sweet moment when they exchanged pleasantries early on.

Another unexpected highlight for many viewers was LaBoeuf's dedication to the part of stoner Jeff Spicoli, who was played by Penn in the film. Unlike the others, the Peanut Butter Falcon star appeared to have memorized all his lines, and was shirtless and freely smoking from inside a truck. Did we mention the neon sunglasses? While LaBoeuf's chaotic performance divided some viewers, it seemed to at least impress Penn, who kept cracking up at his successor.

Another highlight was Morgan Freeman narrating the high school movie (if you haven't heard the voice of God say "Brad is jerking off," you haven't lived). Ray Liotta, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, and Henry Golding also participated in the Zoom.

Watch the full video here.

