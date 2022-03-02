Five assassins board the same high-speed train in Japan. What could go wrong?

The first Bullet Train trailer has left the station, boasting Brad Pitt as one of those baddies in what looks to be a wild ride.

The upcoming flick is adapted from an international best-selling thriller. Japanese author Kotaro Isaka wrote the original novel Maria Beetle, which has since been translated into English as Bullet Train. The story follows assassins Kimura, the Prince, Ladybug, and lethal duo Tangerine and Lemon as they hop a train from Tokyo to Morioka. While it may seem like each is there for different reasons, they soon realize their missions have more in common than they thought.

Backed by a screenplay from Zak Olkewicz, Pitt stars as a trained killer who doesn't want to be "that guy" anymore, which is in stark contrast to the nature of his business. After his handler (Bullock) sends him on a journey to collect a briefcase on a bullet train as a "simple" job for his first day back, he comes to the conclusion he's not the only assassin looking for the target.

It makes the "Stayin' Alive" needle trope all the more poignant.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt play assassins fighting on a train in 'Bullet Train.'

Koji previously teased the forthcoming on-screen intensity in an interview with EW. "The one thing that I can say, you're going to see Brad Pitt do something, a kind of performance, that I've never seen him do," the actor said. "I just remember going, 'Wow! He's done it. I had no idea he was going to do that with this and take it in that way.'"

Ahead of the Bullet Train trailer release on Wednesday, Sony dropped a fake commercial for the "tranquil, comfortable, fast" Nippon Speed Line. "Travel doesn't have to be hectic," Pitt says in the promo — knowing full well this trip will be nothing but.

