"I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set," Eastwood says. "It should always enhance the production."

Scott Eastwood recounted a "volatile moment" he had with Fury costar Shia LaBeouf on the set of filmmaker David Ayer's 2014 World War II film.

In an interview with Insider to promote his Amazon rom-com I Want You Back, Eastwood recounted a scene where his character, Sergeant Miles, chews tobacco and spits on the war tank led by Brad Pitt's battle-hardened leader Don Collier. Eastwood's costars didn't realize that the moment was part of the script, prompting LaBeouf to get upset and Pitt to intervene.

"[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of," Eastwood said. "I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set. It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it's a shitty work environment or you're rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation."

EW has reached out to LaBeouf and Pitt's reps for comment.

Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf Scott Eastwood; Shia LaBeouf | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty (2)

Eastwood lamented to Insider that such storytelling should always have its parameters, adding, "You got to put things in perspective. This is make-believe, it's fun, and at times it's serious and you're doing emotional work and you give people space to do that in, but everything has to have its parameters."

Pitt also previously addressed the scuffle in his British GQ profile in 2014, calling LaBeouf "one of the best actors I've ever seen," noting, "He's full-on commitment, man."

"We were driving down the road, I'm in the turret, Shia is at the other turret, and Scott is on the back, spitting juice," Pitt said. "And I'm starting to get pissed off, I'm starting to get hot, because this is our home, he's disrespecting our home, you know? So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, 'You're going to clean that shit up.'"

He continued, "Shia clocks it, and you have to understand, we've been through severe boot camp already, we've been through a lot in this tank. Shia saw it and felt the same — he's disrespecting our home. So Shia had the same reaction I did, and started having some words."

Pitt said he "had to get in" once things escalated, adding that it only dawned on him later that Eastwood had just been following instructions on the script.

"The funny thing is, when we got home at the end of the day and read the script, it said Scotty's character is 'chewing tobacco and spitting it on the back of the tank,'" Pitt said. "He was just doing as instructed in the script! So we were the knobs in the end."

Read the rest of Eastwood's expansive interview with Insider here.

