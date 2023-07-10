Here's your first look at the untitled film, which also stars Damson Idris and Javier Bardem.

Brad Pitt gets behind the wheel at British Grand Prix for Formula 1 movie

Brad Pitt suited up and got behind the wheel of a race car at the British Grand Prix to film scenes for his upcoming Formula 1 movie.

Pitt and costar Damson Idris immersed themselves in the festivities at Silverstone race track Sunday, donning white racing suits emblazoned with the logo of the film's fictional racing team, APXGP. Formula 1 shared snapshots on Instagram, showing Pitt and Idris posing alongside current F1 champion Max Verstappen and racer Carlos Sainz. A caption added, "Welcome to the grid, APXGP."

After his time on the track, Pitt told Sky News he was feeling "giddy" and shared a few details about the untitled Apple Studios film, revealing that he plays a racer who competed during the '90s but experienced a "horrible crash, craps out and disappears, then he's racing in other disciplines."

Javier Bardem plays a pal of Pitt's character, a team owner overseeing a last-place team. "They're 21-22 on the grid, they've never scored a point, but they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and high jinks ensue," Pitt said. "Tell you what's amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car. You've never seen speed, you've never seen just the G-forces like this. It's really, really exciting."

Pitt also offered F1 presenter Martin Brundle, a former racer himself, a cameo in the film, to which Brundle replied, "I'd love to."

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Spiderhead) is directing the film, and producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and seven-time F1 champ Lewis Hamilton. Ehren Kruger penned the script, and the cast also includes Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies.