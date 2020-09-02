A birthday party falls into turmoil in the film produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by Joe Mantello.

The Boys in the Band trailer gets the Broadway band back together for Netflix film

The Boys in the Band (2020 film) type Movie

Broadway may still be dark in New York City, but theater lives.

The Boys in the Band trailer brings back the Tony-winning cast of the 2018 revival of Mart Crowley's esteemed stage play, only this time for a movie produced by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy for the Netflix streaming platform. Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, also directs the film.

The play originally debuted in 1968 and became a marvel for depicting gay relationships at a time when homosexuality was still taboo. We find ourselves in the same New York of '68 once again as the trailer opens on the dynamite cast: Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Tuc Watkins, Brian Hutchison, Robin de Jesús, Charlie Carver, and Michael Benjamin Washington. Here's a rare occurrence these days where all the actors are also openly gay themselves.

In the context of the story, Michael (Parsons), a screenwriter who drinks too much, is hosting a birthday party for his friend, the sharp-tongued Harold (Quinto). So, he's getting his buddies together: Michael's former lover Donald (Bomer), commercial artist Larry (Rannells) and his live-in boyfriend Hank (Watkins), librarian Bernard (Washington), and decorator Emory (de Jesús). They also brought in a hustler (Carver) as a gift for the birthday boy. But the night spirals into turmoil.

Alan (Hutchison), Michael's straight college roommate, shows up to the party and brings along his views. "I couldn't care less what people do as long as they don't do it in public," he says. When rain forces the party inside off the terrace, things get more dramatic when Michael suggests a game: everyone should call the one person we truly believe we have loved. Let's just say it does not go well, but the performances are grade A.

The Boys in the Band will premiere on Netflix this Sept. 30.

