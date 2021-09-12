Shang-Chi dominates box office for the second week in a row
James Wan's Malignant debuted in third place in its opening weekend.
It may almost be spooky season, but superheroes beat out scares this week at the box office as Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings fought its way to a victorious weekend for the second week in a row.
According to Comscore estimates, the superhero film continued to dominate, taking in $35.7 across 4,3000 screens and bringing the North American box office haul to a total of $145.6. Combined with international markets, the film has so far grossed a total of $257.6 million globally — showing that despite the growing coronavirus Delta variant, there's a strong interest among moviegoers in returning to theaters.
20th Century Studios' Free Guy took the second place spot with $5.8 million across 3,650 screens, only dropping 35% in its fifth weekend of release and crossing the $100 million mark in North America. Meanwhile, James Wan's Malignant debuted in third place with $5.57 million across 3,485 screens. The film, which marked a return to Wan's pure horror roots, joined Universal's Candyman ($4.7 million) and Disney's Jungle Cruise ($2.4 million) in the weekend's top five.
Rounding out the top 10 were the family-friendly Paw Patrol ($2.2 million), Don't Breathe 2 ($1.15 million), Oscar Issac's The Card Counter (debuting with $1.1 million), Show Me The Father ($700 million), and Respect ($502 million).
