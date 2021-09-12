Shang-Chi dominates box office for the second week in a row

It may almost be spooky season, but superheroes beat out scares this week at the box office as Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings fought its way to a victorious weekend for the second week in a row.

According to Comscore estimates, the superhero film continued to dominate, taking in $35.7 across 4,3000 screens and bringing the North American box office haul to a total of $145.6. Combined with international markets, the film has so far grossed a total of $257.6 million globally — showing that despite the growing coronavirus Delta variant, there's a strong interest among moviegoers in returning to theaters.

20th Century Studios' Free Guy took the second place spot with $5.8 million across 3,650 screens, only dropping 35% in its fifth weekend of release and crossing the $100 million mark in North America. Meanwhile, James Wan's Malignant debuted in third place with $5.57 million across 3,485 screens. The film, which marked a return to Wan's pure horror roots, joined Universal's Candyman ($4.7 million) and Disney's Jungle Cruise ($2.4 million) in the weekend's top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were the family-friendly Paw Patrol ($2.2 million), Don't Breathe 2 ($1.15 million), Oscar Issac's The Card Counter (debuting with $1.1 million), Show Me The Father ($700 million), and Respect ($502 million).