A brief visual history of bowl cuts in movies

Some things just won’t die.

Like “Duck Face” or that sexy KFC fried chicken sandwich Halloween costume, the bowl cut just keeps slithering back into our current cultural discourse. Why? We asked Alessandro Bertolazzi, an Oscar-winning hair and makeup designer who gave Timothée Chalamet his bowl cut in Netflix’s The King, to find out.

“It’s become so popular because people like changing it and it’s a continuing evolution,” he says. “People like it to be like an immitation of becoming like [the stars]. I don’t think there’s one specific [thing], but I’m not really interested…I don’t care. I don’t think about it.” (Which, fair.)

There’s not much to the bowl cut. It’s the look of your parents placing a bowl on your head as a kid and cutting around the edges. It’s been around since ancient times, which is why it also makes a comeback in The King. Director David Michôd told EW, “There’s really only one existing portrait of Henry V. It’s a famous bowl haircut.”

As for Hollywood history, the bowl cut has, for the most part, remained the same, though the context hasn’t. Here’s a brief look at the hairdo’s onscreen evolution.