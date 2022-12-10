Director Jon M. Chu says he hopes the SNL star's character will "cause lots of trouble on campus."

Bowen Yang is headed to Shiz University as Pfannee in the Wicked movies

Bowen Yang will soon be joining Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the hallowed halls and vine-draped walls of Shiz University.

The Saturday Night Live star has officially been cast in Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation of the beloved musical Wicked, EW has confirmed. Yang, who previously appeared in this year's Bros and Fire Island, will play Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande)'s classmate Pfannee.

"Welcome #BowenYang to Shiz University in Oz," Chu tweeted Friday. "Please cause lots of trouble on campus for us #WickedMovie."

Yang expressed his own excitement over the news on social media, sharing a photo of a pink heart with the name "Galinda" — the real first name of Grande's character — written inside along with a screenshot of his casting news on Instagram. He captioned the post, "What the f--- is a 'hoi polloi'????"

His Wicked costars and collaborators flocked to the comments section to celebrate the news, including Erivo, Chu, and Grande, who wrote, "I love you so much."

On his Instagram Story, Yang also shared a snippet from an episode of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens in which he can be seen holding one long note before remarking, "Curtain! End of Act 1 of Wicked."

The Isn't It Romantic actor is one of multiple stars who have joined the highly anticipated big-screen musical in recent weeks, including Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode, Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's headmistress, Madame Morrible.

The Wicked movies are set for Christmas releases — one in 2024, the next in 2025.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: