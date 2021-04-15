Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Streaming Options

Like pain in your gut after swallowing a plastic baby, Borat just won't quit in the new teaser for the Sacha Baron Cohen character's upcoming multi-part Amazon special.

Featuring deleted scenes and extended footage from the actor's Oscar-nominated Borat Subsequent Moviefilm project, Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine will take views to new places not seen in the comedy hit, including extra content starring Academy Award-nominated supporting actress Maria Bakalova as Borat's daughter, Tutar, in addition to a frightening scene that sees Cohen fleeing an incensed mob of his unwitting mockumentary subjects (and, seemingly out of fear, slipping out of character as he tries to barricade himself inside an escape car).

Other never-before-seen bits that will appear across the special include Borat finding love with a "tiny woman" trapped in "a tower" (spoiler: It's an Amazon Alexa), Tutar begging a makeup artist to make her look like R. Kelly, and Borat telling the film's breakout babysitting star Jeanise Jones to "burn" his daughter if she misbehaves.

"Through all of the silliness, we can show some issues that aren't quite right," Bakalova previously told EW of approaching the mockumentary-style film's controversial scenes that expose toxic patriarchal values. "It's supposed to make us think and act, not only react."

Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. Watch the teaser above, and keep up with EW's full Oscar coverage at The Awardist.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.

Streaming Options

Related content: