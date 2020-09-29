Borat type Movie

The rumors are true: Borat is back.

Sacha Baron Cohen has quietly completed a Borat sequel, which Amazon Prime Video has picked up to release ahead of November's presidential election. Reportedly titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, the sequel will once again star Cohen as the titular Kazakh journalist, with more of his signature undercover antics. Deadline first reported the news.

The original Borat, released in 2006, grossed more than $260 million worldwide and earned rave reviews, as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film's production process was notorious, with Cohen interviewing real-life Americans in character, without informing them of the project's true nature. Several participants took legal action against the producers after the film's release.

The years since have seen Cohen frequently pranking unsuspecting people in a similar manner, including on his Showtime series Who Is America?, which featured such political figures as Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, and former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

An exact release date for Borat 2 has yet to be announced.

