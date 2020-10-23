Borat responds to Rudy Giuliani controversy: 'He'll reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas'

Borat is here to mount a defense for Rudy Giuliani.

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays the fictional reporter in both Borat films, became his character once again in a new video posted to Borat's official Twitter account. In it, he responds to the highly publicized controversial moment in the new film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which the former New York City mayor and attorney for President Donald Trump is found in a compromising position in a hotel room with Borat's young daughter, Tutar (played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova).

After news of the scene, which appears to show Giuliani reaching into his pants and touching himself while laying on a bed in the presence of Tutar, broke on Wednesday, the politico addressed the situation on Twitter, calling it a "complete fabrication" and claiming he was "tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment."

Now, Borat is adding his two cents to the matter. "I here to defend America's mayor, Rudolph Giuliani," he says in the new clip. "What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media."

He continued, "I warn you anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas. Chenqui."

The new film, which is a follow-up to the 2006 mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, follows the eponymous reporter as he seeks to curry favor for his home country of Kazakhstahn with the Trump administration via a bribe.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

