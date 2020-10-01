First Borat 2 trailer arrives with Sacha Baron Cohen physically fighting COVID-19

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat, the noted reporter from Kazakhstan, exploded onto the scene in the post-9/11 George W. Bush-era of 2006. Now, he's back in the first Borat 2 trailer, teasing the premiere of a sequel film on Amazon Prime Video later this month. But can he handle all that 2020 has to throw at him?

The first Borat, officially titled Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, saw Cohen's titular persona arriving in the United States to make a documentary about why the country is so great. Along the way, he punks real people into believing he's an actual Kazakhstan reporter and offends pretty much everyone along the way.

Now, in what's being called Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Borat returns to America with his daughter to marry her off to someone "close to the throne" of the Oval Office.

Cohen quietly developed a sequel to the comedy during COVID-19 lockdowns, as you can gather by the fact Borat that is fighting "the virus" not just with Lysol but hitting coronavirus with pots and pans. (The actor has stayed busy during the pandemic: Cohen appeared at a conservative rally in June and tried to get everyone to sing along to a racist song, and Rudy Giuliani claimed he got pranked into participating in a fake interview with him in July.)

Image zoom Amazon Studios

The trailer also shows Cohen appearing as Borat at a conservative convention dressed as Trump with the actress playing his daughter slung over his shoulder. "Michael Penis, I brought the girl for you!" he shouts in the crowd.

After the first presidential shouting match debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Cohen recorded a mocking congratulatory video as Borat. "Donald Trump. Strongest premier in history," he says in character.

Showing footage of athletes kneeling during the National Anthem at football games, Borat adds, "He not racist. Black guys love him so much they kneel before him. The lampooning continued as footage of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein emerged on screen and Borat says, "He protector of women."

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm will premiere on Amazon on Oct. 23.