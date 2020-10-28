Not very nice: Watch Sacha Baron Cohen be forced to flee possible attack during Borat 2 filming

Much of the talk surrounding the recent release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has been around the compromising position that Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani put himself in with the actress playing Borat's teenage daughter (Maria Bakalova). But star Sacha Baron Cohen put himself in many dangerous positions for the sequel, including at a gun rally in Washington where the far-right crowd began to turn on him upon realizing his true identity.

Cohen shared a video on Tuesday in which he's performing as "Country Steve" and singing a song called "The Wuhan Flu," that is until protestors began climbing over the security barrier, forcing him to flee. He then hoped in an ambulance to drive off, but he'd need to hold on tightly to the door as the angry mob attempted to come in after him.

Appearing on Monday's Late Show, Cohen addressed how the situation escalated. "Everyone was singing along and the problem was that some of the militia groups that were in this rally had been antagonizing the Black Lives Matter protests," he explained. "And so, as revenge, some of the Black Lives Matter protestors were coming over to confront them...They see me on stage and everyone's singing along and one of them went 'Oh my God! It's Sacha Baron Cohen!' starts laughing, tells the other one. Word got out that it was me and then the [gun rally] organizers and a lot of people in the crowd got very angry. They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me, I had hired the security, so it took them a while to actually storm the stage."