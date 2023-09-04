Boots Riley challenges David Fincher's 'confused take' on Hollywood strikes

The Sorry to Bother You filmmaker says Fincher has a "distorted worldview."

Director, writer, and musician Boots Riley is weighing in on David Fincher's recent comments about the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood.

While promoting his upcoming Netflix movie The Killer at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, Fincher called the strikes "very sad" as someone who "sits in the middle of both parties," noting that he could "understand both sides." Riley responded to what he called Fincher's "confused take" on social media, stating that his fellow filmmaker has a "distorted worldview."

Boots Riley; David Fincher Boots Riley; David Fincher | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fincher's "both sides" comments, Riley contended, "makes no sense in the context of where we're at: WGA has countered AMPTP's (pronounced "Armpit") 113-day late offer & AMPTP is refusing to come back w a counter to that & r 'not talking.'"

The I'm a Virgo director added, "But yes, Fincher has made some great films. I can disagree with someone, and even disagree with a common theme in their art, and still recognize and appreciate things that are great about their [art]. I shouldn't need to say this, but apparently I need to make this clear."

Fincher attended the world premiere of his film without stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, who were absent due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. (SAG-AFTRA has granted festival promotion waivers to select independent titles, allowing attendance for some.) Based on Alexis "Matz" Nolent's French graphic novel of the same name, The Killer stars Fassbender as an unassuming but methodical killer lurking in the shadows.

"As it relates to this character, he didn't need to be frightening," Fincher said. "You know, the mundanity of evil. My hope is someone will see this film [and] get very nervous about the person in line behind them at Home Depot."

The Killer will arrive in theaters on Oct. 27 before streaming on Netflix on Nov. 10.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.