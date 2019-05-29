Ranking the scene-stealers of Booksmart

Studying the supporting comedy
Despite its opening weekend box-office performance, Booksmart is an instant comedy classic, thanks to a great script, impressive directing from first-timer Olivia Wilde, and the tremendous chemistry between stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. And maybe the most important factor was the hilarious cast of characters that populated their world, whether it was four different Saturday Night Live alums, unknowns, or a famous daughter shining in her own right. To celebrate the Hall of Fame high school movie, EW ranked the film’s scene-stealers.
9. Eduardo Franco as Theo
The American Vandal alum keeps the high school comedy going with his small role as the 20-year-old future Google employee who eventually passed 7th grade because of “the rule of threes.” And his funniest moment isn’t actually anything he says, instead when he unbraids his hair upon spotting Ms. Fine at Nick’s party.
8. Mike O'Brien as Pat the Pizza Guy
The Saturday Night Live alum and A.P. Bio creator delivers laughs when Amy and Molly break into his car to get the address of the party, and he scolds them for getting into a strange man’s vehicle. The later reveal of his strangling activity makes the scene retroactively even funnier.
7. Maya Rudolph as voice of Molly's meditative recording
Booksmart opens with another SNL alum, as Rudolph voices Molly’s morning meditation, advising her to, “Look down on anyone who has ever doubted you. F— those losers. F— them in their stupid f—ing faces.” The unexpected 30 seconds is a perfect start to the nonstop riot that will ensue.
6. Jessica Williams as Ms. Fine
The Daily Show alum and 2 Dope Queens co-host brings her humor to the big screen as everyone’s favorite teacher (some for very different reasons than others). While she has a few great moments, the most memorable has to be her rant about being banned from Jamba Juice because of how random and specific (“That comes down from corporate”) it was.
5. Jason Sudeikis as Principal Brown/Lyft Driver Jordan
In the moment, Sudeikis’ appearance early in Booksmart seems to be a small one-off cameo to help out his director-wife Wilde. But the SNL alum keeps popping up, including for the hilarious Lyft nightmare, which might be Sudeikis’ funniest work in years. Will we ever be able to listen to Cardi B the same way again?
4. Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte as Charmaine and Doug
Kudrow and Forte play Amy’s parents for two brief scenes, but I could have watched at least 20 minutes of Forte getting emotional and listing the graduation-related names he came up with for different foods.
3. Austin Crute and Noah Galvin as Alan and George
These two were so good as the high school’s top drama queens that I would totally go watch them do Shakespeare in the Park…ing Lot.
2. Skyler Gisondo as Jared
The McLovin for a new generation! Gisondo’s hilarious turn isn’t a surprise to fans of the criminally underrated Santa Clarita Diet. There are a lot of great Jared moments to choose from, but he might have the most underrated line of the movie when he brings Ms. Fine a gift and she points that out she wasn’t even one of his teachers. His response: “I’ve heard great things.” Get this guy an original musical stat!
1. Billie Lourd as Gigi
After Booksmart, there’s no denying that Billie Lourd is a star. The actress (and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher) has appeared in the recent Star Wars films and American Horror Story seasons, and previously showed her comedy potential on the short-lived Scream Queens. But here, as the delightfully bonkers Gigi, you can’t look away from Lourd from the minute that she gets driven on screen, whether she’s napping on a car, jumping off a cruise ship, or napping on a piano.