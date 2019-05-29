Ranking the scene-stealers of Booksmart

After Booksmart, there’s no denying that Billie Lourd is a star. The actress (and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher) has appeared in the recent Star Wars films and American Horror Story seasons, and previously showed her comedy potential on the short-lived Scream Queens. But here, as the delightfully bonkers Gigi, you can’t look away from Lourd from the minute that she gets driven on screen, whether she’s napping on a car, jumping off a cruise ship, or napping on a piano.