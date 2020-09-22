Watch the NSFW trailer for Hulu's Clive Barker-inspired horror movie Books of Blood

Writer-director Clive Barker burst onto the genre in the mid-'80s with Books of Blood, his six-volume series of short stories that moved Stephen King to hail the Brit as the "the future of horror." Now, Hulu has set about attempting to capture the warped flavor of those tomes in a movie, Books of Blood, which promises to take audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.