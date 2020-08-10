Books of Blood horror film, inspired by Clive Barker's short stories, premiering on Hulu in October
Movie stars Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen.
Clive Barker is best known as the writer and director of 1987's franchise-inspiring horror movie Hellraiser. But before introducing cinema audiences to the pain-obsessed Cenobites, the Brit earned an early reputation as a master of the macabre with his Books of Blood, six volumes of terrifying short stories which moved Stephen King to announce, "I have seen the future of horror and his name is Clive Barker."
Hulu announced Monday that its horror film Books of Blood — which is based on Barker's tales — will premiere Oct. 7 on the streaming service. The movie will take audiences "on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time."
Books of Blood is directed by Brannon Braga and stars Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, Anna Friel, Yul Vazquez, and Freda Foh Shen. The film is produced by Braga, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and Barker, among others.
