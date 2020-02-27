Bong Joon Ho to publish Parasite storyboards as a graphic novel

Parasite fans will soon get an inside look at how the proverbial ram-don was made. Director Bong Joon Ho is well-known for his meticulous storyboards, often telling actors precisely where to stand or move in a given scene in order to match his vision. This spring, Grand Central Publishing will publish his storyboards for Parasite in graphic novel format.

It's almost as if Bong wrote and drew his own comic book and then turned it into a movie. The book of Parasite storyboards, already published in South Korea, clocks in at 304 pages depicting every scene in the movie as drawn by Bong himself. It will also include a foreword from Bong about the making of the film and his overall creative process.

“Director Bong’s illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and directing, making the Parasite graphic novel a gorgeous, riveting read and fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films of the year,” says Senior Editor Wes Miller, who acquired the graphic novel for Grand Central Publishing. “The result is an all-new way to experience the vertiginous delights and surprises of Bong Joon Ho’s deeply affecting, genre-defying story.”

Image zoom PARASITE Song Kang-ho NEON

Parasite is a story about class conflict in South Korea, as the poor Kim family slowly tries insinuating themselves into the household of the rich Park family. Though the film is firmly rooted in its Korean context, it has appealed to viewers across the world. Parasite won both the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and went on to win four Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay) earlier this month.

Parasite: A Graphic Novel In Storyboards will be published on May 19, little more than a month after the film becomes available to stream on Hulu. Check out the cover below.

Image zoom Parasite Graphic Novel by Bong Joon Ho Publisher: Grand Central Publishing Grand Central Publishing

