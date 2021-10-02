The ultimate guide to Bond theme songs, from the people who made them

Goldfinger (1964)

"Goldfinger" by Shirley Bassey | Co-written by the Q of Bond music, Barry, it turned Bassey (then a cabaret singer) into an international star and reached No. 8 on the U.S. charts.

JOHN BARRY: "This worked because we were singing about a villain in a very positive way, and Shirley Bassey had the Bond attitude. It's comic-strip stuff, and she gave it all the conviction in the world."

VIC FLICK: "Shirley came into the studio in this very tight dress and stood in the vocal booth. I remember her saying 'Oh, I'm so damn constricted.' She had to loosen an undergarment to accommodate those high notes."